VCU lays out plans for students, employees who don’t comply with COVID vaccination, testing requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has laid out its plans for students and employees who do not comply with the COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.

VCU said 97.4 percent of students and 89 percent of adults are in compliance with current vaccine or exemption requirements. But those who do not comply can face disciplinary action.

The university requires students to submit vaccination records or request a medical or religious exemption. Those who did not submit anything have had holds placed on their accounts, meaning they cannot change schedules or register for new classes. They are also required to undergo regular COVID testing.

Employees also have the same requirements, therefore those who do not submit vaccination records or have a medical or religious exemption will have to also undergo the surveillance testing. Those who do not report their vaccination status or request an exemption by Oct. 1 will be subject to termination.

“Students and employees with an approved medical or religious exemption are required to report for surveillance testing and complete daily health checks,” VCU said.

Students who do not report for testing could be withdrawn from classes for the fall semester. Students will receive a warning if they miss one test. If students miss a second test, they will be administratively withdrawn.

“All employees who are not fully vaccinated, including those with medical and religious exemptions, and who do not have a remote work-only exemption, must comply with weekly testing requirements,” VCU said.

Employees will get a warning for the first missed test. If employees miss a second test, they will be placed on unpaid leave for up to 30 days or until they comply. If employees miss three or are out of compliance for more than 30 days, they are subject to termination.

“As a reminder, faculty and staff who are dually employed through both the university and the health system, or university employees working in health system facilities must comply with health system vaccination requirements in accordance with VCUHS guidelines,” VCU said.

