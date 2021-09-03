South Boston Police announce arrest of man accused of killing woman

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police have arrested the suspect in the killing of a woman.

Michael Anthony Small surrendered to the US Marshals Task Force at the Durham County, North Carolina Detention Center. He is being held on a charge of second-degree murder.

Small was wanted for the death of Mahalia Townes of Clarksville, found dead August 24 at the Super 8 Motel on Bill Tuck Highway in South Boston. Police said she appeared to have wounds consistent with being assaulted.

Small was quickly identified as the suspect, and turned himself in September 1.

Police are crediting the Durham Police Department and US Marshals Task Force for assisting in Small’s arrest.

