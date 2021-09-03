RPS alters bus routes due to driver shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools have altered bus routes due to bus driver shortages.

For residents who live in southside or spread out neighborhoods, your route may temporarily have double backs, meaning the driver picks up one round of students, drops them off and then returns for the remaining students.

The second run may arrive after the school day starts. Students will be excused if and when this happens.

To check your child’s bus route ahead of the first day of school, click here.

