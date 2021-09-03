Richmond-Henrico Health District host Covid-19 vaccine information sessions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Covi-19 case numbers are on the rise again, with each new week practically shattering single-day records for infections, but the Richmond-Henrico Health District is hoping to reverse that upward trend.

According to a health district spokesperson, the two municipalities have collectively lost over 900 lives to Covid as of this week.

It’s looking to bring answers about vaccines directly to the people through town-hall style information sessions.

“We tend to see people who are still hesitant about the vaccine, and what we have found is that the one-on-one interaction, we’re able to better understand why they have those concerns,” said Deb Zimmermann, a registered nurse with the Medical Reserve Corps who co-hosts the sessions.

She say’s it’s a way to find out exactly what’s on people’s minds:

“Initially, there was ‘Who’s eligible for the vaccine? What are the requirements? How do I get access?’. There has been a resurgence of questions. Number one is, ‘We now have the Pfizer vaccine that’s been fully approved, does that mean it’s better?’”

While the information sessions started virtually last November, Zimmerman says they have seen bigger turnouts at live sessions, as people tend to bring hesitant family members.

These events can be requested by companies or organization, with a recent one hosting 60 people. However, the health district recently launched hubs for some one-on-one q & a’s, vaccines, and other needs.

“People can talk about food, housing, mental health services. Resources that are available that people may find they’re in need of, because of this pandemic,” Zimmermann said.

The hubs have staggered opening days and times. That information can be found here. The Richmond-Henrico health district also continues to host pop-up vaccine clinics, with info found here. In addition, the health district also releases weekly reports, specific to Richmond City and Henrico County, which include updated case counts and Covid-19 related deaths. That can be found here.

