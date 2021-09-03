Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Public invited to review updated flood maps in Petersburg

Portions of downtown Petersburg are still experiencing flooding following Tropical Storm...
Portions of downtown Petersburg are still experiencing flooding following Tropical Storm Michael. (Source: James Lee-Kershaw)(James Lee-Kershaw)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The public is invited to review FEMA’s proposed updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map for Petersburg.

The maps were updated in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials.

“Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments,” a release said.

The 90-day appeal period will begin on or around Sept. 2. Citizens are invited to look at the updated maps to learn about flood risk and potential future flood insurance requirements. An appeal can be submitted if they believe the data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

For more information about the flood maps, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

Diana Cuthbert
Missing Chesterfield woman found safe
Friday Forecast: A chilly start, then sunny and pleasant
Friday Forecast: A chilly start, then sunny and pleasant
The opening of the four hubs follows the closing of RHHD’s last mass vaccination site at George...
2 Richmond, Henrico health district vaccine hubs to also offer COVID testing
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate decreases to 10.2% | Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours