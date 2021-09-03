Public invited to review updated flood maps in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The public is invited to review FEMA’s proposed updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map for Petersburg.

The maps were updated in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials.

“Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments,” a release said.

The 90-day appeal period will begin on or around Sept. 2. Citizens are invited to look at the updated maps to learn about flood risk and potential future flood insurance requirements. An appeal can be submitted if they believe the data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

