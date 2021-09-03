Healthcare Pros
Positivity rate decreases to 10.2% | Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 778,167 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. On Friday, 4,070 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, 11,899 deaths have been reported, with 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

As of Sept. 3, 34,026 patients have been hospitalized. The 7-day testing positivity rate decreased to 10.2%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,142 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 80,503 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,639,578 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 33,200 cases, 1,099 hospitalizations, 470 deaths
  • Henrico: 29,847 cases, 1,187 hospitalizations, 653 deaths
  • Richmond: 20,299 cases, 861 hospitalizations, 286 deaths
  • Hanover: 9,794 cases, 346 hospitalizations, 175 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,516 cases, 186 hospitalizations, 93 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,697 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.

The Virginia Department of Health tracks transmissions on its website, updated weekly on Mondays.

The latest map from VDH shows 100% of Virginia localities as high transmission levels.

In the City of Richmond, the rate of new cases is 326.8 per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 22-28.

View the VDH map here.

The latest map from the CDC shows a majority of the area in red. Click here to view the full map.

Projected peaks

The University of Virginia continues to map the projected peak of COVID-19 cases through the COVID-19 Model Explorer.

The model allows users to view projected cases by metro area or statewide. It also includes several scenarios, including the delta variant and the delta variant with “optimistic” vaccine rates. Other control scenarios assume transmission rates will match the highest rates seen during the summer and fall of 2020.

“Recent case declines are promising, but the unvaccinated population is large enough to make a resurgence possible. With the Delta Variant of Concert now dominant in Virginia, a resurgence seems likely,” the model states.

The model states Richmond may see another peak with cases reaching 4,800 per week during the week ending Oct. 3. This figure could be as low as 2,100 or as high as 8,600.

According to the model, Virginia may see a peak of 34,000 cases per week during the week ending in Sept. 26. This figure could be as low as 15,000 or as high as 64,000.

View the model at this link.

