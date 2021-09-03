Police trying to identify woman accused of shooting gun multiple times

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George County are trying to identify a woman accused of shooting multiple rounds late Friday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, a vehicle that appears to be a blue Dodge Challenger was seen in the area of the 11900 block of S. Crater Road following an incident between several people.

Police said witnesses reported that a woman wearing a blue shirt fired multiple rounds from a gun. The woman then left the area in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle appears to have a Virginia license plate with UDS-7826.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 733-2773 or CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.

