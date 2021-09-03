Healthcare Pros
Police trying to identify woman accused of shooting gun multiple times

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George County are trying to identify a woman accused of shooting multiple rounds late Friday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, a vehicle that appears to be a blue Dodge Challenger was seen in the area of the 11900 block of S. Crater Road following an incident between several people.

Police said witnesses reported that a woman wearing a blue shirt fired multiple rounds from a gun. The woman then left the area in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle appears to have a Virginia license plate with UDS-7826.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 733-2773 or CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.

