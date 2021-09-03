Healthcare Pros
Police search for missing senior last seen at Dulles airport

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-417-2400.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department are searching for a missing senior who was last seen at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Michael Jeorge Weisel, 79, was last seen on Sept. 3, shortly after 1 a.m. at Dulles Airport.

Police said he may have been wearing a blue pullover shirt, dark blue or beige pants, black velcro shoes, square-framed glasses and a brown wristwatch.

Weisel may be driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Vibe sedan with West Virginia plates: DGS-919.

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, so his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-417-2400.

