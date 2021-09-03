Healthcare Pros
Police: Man, woman use stolen credit cards at Chesterfield Target

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man and woman are suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Chesterfield Target.

Officials said that on June 30, the victim’s locked vehicle was parked in the horse trailer parking lot at Pocahontas State Park.

When the victim got home, they realized that several credit cards has been stolen from their wallet.

Police said a man and woman used the credit cards to buy items at the Targets on Commonwealth Centre Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

