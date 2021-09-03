Police investigate homicide in south Richmond
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning in south Richmond.
Officers were called around 7:17 a.m. to the 3100 block of Kenyon Avenue for a person down.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.