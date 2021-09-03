Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Physicians at University of Virginia Health say they’re expecting COVID-19 cases to keep climbing.

They’re calling it a “perfect storm” for a surge, thanks to the delta variant and more in-person fall activities.

The medical center recently opened up another COVID-19 unit to take in more patients. Even though those working at the medical center say there has been a slight decrease in patients, it’s prepping to take care of more.

“If you believe what the models predict, and what we’re seeing around the country, we’re predicted to have our peak later this month, early part of October,” said Dr. Reid Adams, UVA Health’s chief medical officer.

Epidemiologists are encouraging people to avoid large crowds and wear their masks, even if they’re vaccinated, heading into the holiday weekend.

