Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys at RACC looking for fosters, homes

Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new homes for a mix of more than 30...
Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new homes for a mix of more than 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys.(RACC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new fosters and homes for a mix of more than 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys.

RACC said officers seized 31 hens, five juvenile hens and two turkeys on Thursday, so there is a need for foster homes as soon as possible.

The shelter said the birds are in rough shape and need to go to experienced homes where they can be separated or the only poultry pets at the home. The animals have been examined and are on medications.

Three roosters and a hen were also picked up as stays a few days ago. RACC said the roosters are healthy and friendly, but the hen is in need of some extra care due to bumblefoot.

Those interested can contact RACC.

Chickens, Roosters, Turkeys anyone?!? We have a poultry farm at RACC. 🐥🐓🦃 You can’t make this stuff up. Here is the...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, September 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

The theme of this year’s event is called, ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is...
Chesterfield County participating in National Preparedness Month
Geoff McDonald & Associates will be hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive event.
Geoff McDonald & Associates to host annual Back-To-School Supply Drive event this weekend
Richmond Public Schools have altered bus routes due to bus driver shortages.
RPS alters bus routes due to driver shortages
NBC12 viewers help raise $57,000 for victims of Ida
NBC12 viewers help raise $57,000 for victims of Ida