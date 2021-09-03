News to Know for Sept. 3: Aftermath of Ida; Lee statue removal; Chilly start to sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Chilly Start Since June

Our coolest start (50s) since June leads to another comfortable, low humidity day.

Today will be mostly sunny. Feeling like fall with low humidity! High: 80.

Over 45 People Dead From Ida Impact

In a region that had been warned about potentially deadly flash flooding but hadn’t braced for such a blow from the no-longer hurricane, the storm killed at least 46 people from Maryland to Connecticut on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center had warned since Tuesday of the potential for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding” and major river flooding in the mid-Atlantic region and New England.

Death toll rises in Ida's aftermath.

In New York, nearly 500 vehicles were abandoned on flooded highways, garbage bobbed in streaming streets and water cascaded into the city’s subway tunnels, trapping at least 17 trains and disrupting service all day. Videos online showed riders standing on seats in swamped cars.

The National Weather Service said the ferocious storm also spawned at least 10 tornadoes from Maryland to Massachusetts, including a 150-mph (241 kph) twister that splintered homes and toppled silos in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, south of Philadelphia.

Lee Statue

The Virginia Department of General Services is making plans to quickly remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue. The multi-day removal should start next week.

In their unanimous ruling, the state supreme court justices said, “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy.

A plan for the entire removal process was approved last year, which includes cutting up the statue so they can transport it away. Another phase of the plan deals with the removal of the granite base at a later point.

There will be a public viewing area when this happens. A lot of streets will be blocked off in this area for multiple days. There are also security concerns.

Missing Woman

Police in Chesterfield are searching for a woman who was reported missing.

Diana Cuthbert was last seen on the evening of Sept. 2 when her family couldn’t find her. She is described as a white female, 5′1″ inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Diana Cuthbert (Chesterfield Police)

Cuthbert has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black corduroy pants and a white sweater. She may be driving a white, 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, with Virginia license plates URA1415.

Anyone with information on Cuthbert’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Missing Man

Police are searching for a man who they say has a mental health condition and needs medication.

Stephen Harold Cleaton, a 37-year-old man, was riding with a family member and became agitated. Police say the driver pulled over on Interstate 64 in an attempt to calm Cleaton, but he ran from the vehicle.

Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County. (Henrico County Police Department)

The vehicle was parked on I-64 near mile marker 200, near Interstate 295. Police say Cleaton likely has cuts on his feet.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or your local police agency, if outside of Henrico.

Traveling Safely

Thousands of drivers are expected to hit the road across Virginia ahead of Labor Day weekend. Virginia State Police are urging everyone to put safety first.

According to state police, Labor Day traffic deaths have increased over the past four years. In 2020 during the holiday, 20 people died in crashes.

(Mason Adams/ For the Virginia Mercury)

Troopers will be doing traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort).

The program starts on Sept. 3 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Sept. 6 at 12:00 a.m.

Final Thought

If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success. - James Cameron

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.