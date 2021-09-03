Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a...
New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.(CNN Newsource)
By NICK PERRY
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
Several vaccine appointments were rescheduled for later in the week or spread out among next...
Richmond-Henrico Health District host COVID-19 vaccine information sessions