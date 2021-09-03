Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Kasey Brooks
Kasey Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mom was arrested on suspicion of violently assaulting a 61-year-old preschool teacher at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church on Wednesday.

The victim stated 28-year-old Kasey Marie Brooks was upset over an incident pertaining to how her child was handled on Tuesday.

The mother, teacher, and a school director walked into a classroom Wednesday to discuss the matter and Brooks repeatedly hit the teacher in the back of the head, according to authorities.

The teacher tried to pull away but was unable to.

MORE | Coroner’s office urges parents to be vigilant, check back seats for children

A witness came into the classroom and tried to pull Brooks off the teacher, but was unable to hold her back, according to authorities. Brooks continued to punch the teacher until she was lying on the floor with visible marks, according to authorities.

The witnesses pulled the parent off the teacher, and the teacher went to a class bathroom and locked the door. As Brooks left the building, she said she would wait for her “mug shot.”

When officers arrived, the left side of the teacher’s face was already swollen and she had bite/teeth marks around the base of her left thumb. She was transported to Doctors Hospital for medical treatment.

Brooks has since been charged with battery. We can also confirm another report has been filed against the teacher for allegations of child abuse against Brooks’ child, which is apparently how this all started.

Incident report
Incident report(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-417-2400.
Police search for missing senior last seen at Dulles airport
Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new homes for a mix of more than 30...
Over 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys at RACC looking for fosters, homes
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or...
Police investigate homicide in south Richmond
Portions of downtown Petersburg are still experiencing flooding following Tropical Storm...
Public invited to review updated flood maps in Petersburg
Diana Cuthbert
Missing Chesterfield woman found safe