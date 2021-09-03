Lawsuit filed over five who drowned in Dan River

EDEN, NC. (WDBJ) - Family members of five people who drowned in the Dan River this summer have filed a lawsuit.

The Villano family is suing Duke Energy in hopes of holding the utility responsible for those deaths, and encouraging it to modify its dams.

In June, nine family members of the Villano family were tubing on the Dan River in North Carolina when they fell over a three-foot dam.

Five people drowned, including a 35-year-old woman who was six months pregnant at the time.

The lawsuit calls the dams “drowning machines,” according to Attorney Kenneth Allen.

”Well, as you know, it wasn’t fun. It was a horrible disaster for this family. One that they will never, ever get over. We’re here today to make sure that other families don’t endure the same tragedy.”

The other four family members who survived the fall say they held on to the dam for more than 11 hours before they were found and rescued.

