Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed over five who drowned in Dan River

Scene along the Dan River near Eden, NC, where five people drowned
Scene along the Dan River near Eden, NC, where five people drowned(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, NC. (WDBJ) - Family members of five people who drowned in the Dan River this summer have filed a lawsuit.

The Villano family is suing Duke Energy in hopes of holding the utility responsible for those deaths, and encouraging it to modify its dams.

In June, nine family members of the Villano family were tubing on the Dan River in North Carolina when they fell over a three-foot dam.

Five people drowned, including a 35-year-old woman who was six months pregnant at the time.

The lawsuit calls the dams “drowning machines,” according to Attorney Kenneth Allen.

”Well, as you know, it wasn’t fun. It was a horrible disaster for this family. One that they will never, ever get over. We’re here today to make sure that other families don’t endure the same tragedy.”

The other four family members who survived the fall say they held on to the dam for more than 11 hours before they were found and rescued.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

The theme of this year’s event is called, ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is...
Chesterfield County participating in National Preparedness Month
Geoff McDonald & Associates will be hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive event.
Geoff McDonald & Associates to host annual Back-To-School Supply Drive event this weekend
Richmond Public Schools have altered bus routes due to bus driver shortages.
RPS alters bus routes due to driver shortages
Diana Cuthbert
Chesterfield police searching for missing woman