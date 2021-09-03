Healthcare Pros
Henrico man charged with rape, other abuse against a minor

A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a minor during the 2016-2017 school year.
A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a minor during the 2016-2017 school year.(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a minor during the 2016-2017 school year.

According to police, Dean Lakey, 60, was arrested in Currituck County on Sept. 2. The arrest follows late August indictments out of Henrico for one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

The investigation was initially opened in Henrico based on a tip to Child Protective Services. The crime allegedly occurred sometime during the 2016-2017 school year.

“Henrico Police is committed to our community’s safety and following up on leads from our community and partner agencies,” said Lieutenant Matt Pecka in a press release.

Further details about the relationship between Lakey and the victim were not released by police.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at p3Tips.com.

