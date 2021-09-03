Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Geoff McDonald & Associates to host annual Back-To-School Supply Drive event this weekend

Geoff McDonald & Associates will be hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive event.
Geoff McDonald & Associates will be hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive event.(Live 5)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Geoff McDonald & Associates will be hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive event.

At least 300 free bags of school supplies will be given to kids of all ages.

The event will take place at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

The theme of this year’s event is called, ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is...
Chesterfield County participating in National Preparedness Month
Richmond Public Schools have altered bus routes due to bus driver shortages.
RPS alters bus routes due to driver shortages
NBC12 viewers help raise $57,000 for victims of Ida
NBC12 viewers help raise $57,000 for victims of Ida
American Red Cross
NBC12 viewers help raise $57,000 for victims of Ida