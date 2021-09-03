Geoff McDonald & Associates to host annual Back-To-School Supply Drive event this weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Geoff McDonald & Associates will be hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive event.

At least 300 free bags of school supplies will be given to kids of all ages.

The event will take place at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Sept. 11.

