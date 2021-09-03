Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Friday Forecast: A chilly start, then sunny and pleasant

A pleasant holiday weekend but a few Labor Day morning showers are possible
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our coolest start (50s) since June leads to another comfortable, low humidity day.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling like fall with low humidity! High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible overnight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: A Few morning showers, then dry midday into the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High in the upper 80s. Slight shower or storm chance. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURDSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

Forecast: Low humidity and sunshine into the weekend
Forecast: Low humidity and sunshine into the weekend
Forecast: Low humidity and sunshine into the weekend
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview