Federal funding to expand broadband is on its way to Virginia

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Department of the Treasury announced that Virginia can receive almost $220 million to support broadband expansion. Some counties are already working on this expansion.

“I think the pandemic has really shown the divide between rural and suburban America as far as broadband access,” Louisa County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Duane Adams said.

“High-speed broadband activity is an economic necessity. You’ve got to have both coverage and affordability, so I fought very hard in the American Rescue plan to set aside $10 billion. That will go to unserved areas,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

Warner hopes that counties will work to put plans in place so they are ready when the money is available.

“My hope is that every Virginia community would have at least a plan in place by the end of the year. That might not mean everybody’s got coverage by the end of the year, but at least a plan in place to build out broadband across virtually every household in Virginia,” the senator said.

“The good news is our fiber build out here in Louisa County is already underway. Nearly all of the western end of the county is complete with fiber provided by Firefly, and that was a project that we began two and a half years ago,” Adams said.

The broadband access will support online learning, telemedicine, and working from home.

“Today, quality and reliable internet service is just like electricity in the 1930s. It’s not a it’s not a want, now it’s a need,” Adams said.

Warner says the federal money from the American Rescue Plan will be combined with Governor Ralph Northam’s $700 million for broadband.

“There may be so much money in the system on broadband within the next six months that we actually have a shortage on fiber,” Warner said. “Communities that had the money still might have to wait an additional year or two before they can actually build out their community. It’s one of the reasons why trying to get these plans in place before the end of the year is important.”

Adams says the goal is to have broadband access to 75% of Louisa County by 2024, and the project completed by 2025.

