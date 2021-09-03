Coast Guard searching for missing 70-year-old fisherman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 70-year-old missing fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay.
The fisherman’s son alerted police, around 8 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 2, saying his father left on a fishing trip and did not return.
Officials say they found the man’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one on board.
This is a developing story.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.