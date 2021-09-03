Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for missing 70-year-old fisherman

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 70-year-old missing fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 70-year-old missing fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay.(123RF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 70-year-old missing fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay.

The fisherman’s son alerted police, around 8 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 2, saying his father left on a fishing trip and did not return.

Officials say they found the man’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one on board.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Latest News

Troopers will be doing traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE (Crash...
VSP encourages drivers to travel safely during holiday weekend
VSP encourages drivers to travel safely during holiday weekend
VSP encourages drivers to travel safely during holiday weekend
Diana Cuthbert
Chesterfield police searching for missing woman
Several vaccine appointments were rescheduled for later in the week or spread out among next...
Richmond-Henrico Health District host COVID-19 vaccine information sessions