Coast Guard searching for missing 70-year-old fisherman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 70-year-old missing fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay.

The fisherman’s son alerted police, around 8 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 2, saying his father left on a fishing trip and did not return.

Officials say they found the man’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one on board.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned for more updates.

