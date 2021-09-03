Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police searching for missing woman

Diana Cuthbert
Diana Cuthbert(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a woman who was reported missing.

Diana Cuthbert was last seen on the evening of Sept. 2 when her family couldn’t find her. She is described as a white female, 5′1″ inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Cuthbert has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black corduroy pants and a white sweater. She may be driving a white, 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, with Virginia license plates URA1415.

Anyone with information on Cuthbert’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

