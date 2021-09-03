Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County participating in National Preparedness Month

The program helps residents prepare for natural disasters
The theme of this year’s event is called, ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love”, and urges county residents to take action now to ensure you aren’t caught off-guard in the event of an emergency.(Chesterfield County)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the month of September, Chesterfield will be participating in an event called National Preparedness Month to prepare residents for natural disasters and other weather-related events. The program is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The theme of this year’s event is called, ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love”, and urges county residents to take action now to ensure you aren’t caught off-guard in the event of an emergency.

Over the past three years, the county faced weather events such as tornadoes in September 2018, a 700-year flood in August 2020 and ice storms in February 2021. Each of these weather events caused property damage, widespread power outages and road closures and forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

During each of the four weeks in September, there is a different preparedness-related assignment:

  • Week 1: Sept. 1-4                          Make a Plan
  • Week 2: Sept. 5-11                        Build an Emergency Kit
  • Week 3: Sept. 12-18                      Prepare for Disasters
  • Week 4: Sept. 19-24                      Teach Youth about Preparedness

Residents in the county are asked to check insurance policies to see if they are covered for hazards such as floods, earthquakes and tornadoes.

During September Chesterfield Emergency Management will be posting information daily on social media. Residents also can text PREPARE21 to 888777 to opt-in to receive daily preparedness information through their phones all month.

To sign up for Chesterfield Alert, click here. For more information about the Ready Campaign and National Preparedness Month, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

