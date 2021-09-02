Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler and drier weather is finally here and sticks around into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity and breezy with cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

