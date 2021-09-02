Special Report: Troubles with Breast Implant Illness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “There are days I feel like I am dying,” says Leah Kaufman. Kaufman, a single mother of two, hasn’t felt herself in months.

“I get tired, but it’s a different type of fatigue,” says Kaufman. “Putting one foot in front of the other is difficult.”

Constant muscle pain, brain fog, weight fluctuation, and more. For Leah Kaufman, the usually bubbly hairstylist, she was suddenly dealing with nearly 30 medical symptoms. She went from spending hours on her feet to ours in bed.

For months, Leah says she was getting blood work, DNA testing, and scan after scan done; chasing a diagnosis no doctor could figure it out.

Finally, it came to her attention that the breast implants she got put in nine years ago may be the culprit.

“They’re beautiful,” says Kaufman. “They’re just killing me.”

Implants are silicone based and filled with a gel made from more silicone or saline.

For Lisa Stagner, getting breast implants offered a sense of normalcy after beating breast cancer.

“I was going to lose everything,” says Stagner. “I thought that the implants were going to offer me a new lease on breast life.”

Lisa, like Leah, got implants to feel her best, when she suddenly started dealing with symptoms, just like Leah.

“Every single symptom that she described, there were 23 symptoms that she described, and I have 23 symptoms,” says Stagner.

It’s referred to by many as “breast implant illness.”

“There is no definite data that we say, yes, silicone implant is causing those symptoms,” says Dr. Saied Asfa, a board certified plastic surgeon.

Dr. Saied Asfa says the term is not new. He, along with other plastic surgeons, talk about the pros and cons of the popular surgery to their patients.

“Is this a common thing?” says Dr. Asfa. “It’s not a common thing. But it’s something the patient has to be aware of.”

Although Dr. Asfa says he discusses breast implant illness to his patients, it’s technically not required by the FDA to talk about these specific symptoms, women all across the globe have reported.

According to FDA spokesperson Audra Harrison, breast implant illness is not recognized as a formal medical diagnosis. While the FDA does issue guidance for surgeons, discussions about the boxed warning is a recommendation from the FDA, not a requirement.

On the FDA’s website, the agency has this chart (https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/breast-implants/medical-device-reports-systemic-symptoms-women-breast-implants). It states that the FDA identified more than 3,500 reports that included terms relevant to systemic symptoms from October 2018 to October 2019.

“We could not find any scientific evidence that this is the cause of these problems for them,” says Dr. Asfa.

But without solid proof from testing, research needs to continue to find evidence of changes in the body.

“When some of them remove the implant, their symptom resolves, even though they did not have any kind of proven points,” says Dr. Asfa.

“I was so excited,” says Kaufman. “It was the end of this awful, horrific nightmare.”

A couple of weeks after Leah got her implants removed, she’s back to work and slowly saying goodbye to the sudden pain that had her nearly bedridden.

“My daughter and I took a walk to the mailbox and back,” says Kaufman. “I was able to do it without stopping or without pain. I’m not having trouble finding the words that I need as much as I was before.”

Leah knows breast implant surgery is popular and everyone should do what makes them feel their best in their skin. But now that her nightmare is over, she says if you’re sensing changes in your body, be your own advocate.

