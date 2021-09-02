Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County say a backpack left in a dumpster this week contained fetal remains.

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon after an employee found the backpack and security camera footage showed a woman, later identified by police as a juvenile, putting the bag in the trash several hours earlier.

The girl reportedly went into the store without the backpack before leaving.

A store employee eventually checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it, and called the police.

At the time, Chesterfield police said officers at the scene found “what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.” A medical examiner later said fetal remains were inside. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 immediately because she or someone else may be in need of medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.