Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County say a backpack left in a dumpster this week contained fetal remains.

Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon after an employee found the backpack and security camera footage showed a woman, later identified by police as a juvenile, putting the bag in the trash several hours earlier.

The girl reportedly went into the store without the backpack before leaving.

A store employee eventually checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it, and called the police.

At the time, Chesterfield police said officers at the scene found “what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.” A medical examiner later said fetal remains were inside. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 immediately because she or someone else may be in need of medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?

Latest News

American Red Cross
Red Cross volunteers for Call 12 to raise money for victims of Ida
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.4%
The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that the state can take down an enormous statue of...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules