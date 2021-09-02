Red Cross volunteers for Call 12 to raise money for victims of Ida

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross will be volunteering in Call 12 to raise money for those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross will be at the Call 12 lines from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today to take calls. The number to call is 804-345-1212.

Woodfin Oil will match caller donations dollar for dollar up to $20,000.

NBC12 is also in need of more Call 12 Volunteers, so if you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, you can reach out to: investigators@nbc12.com.

