Police seek to identify suspect in series of bike thefts

Virginia Commonwealth University Police are trying to identify the suspect in a series of bike...
Virginia Commonwealth University Police are trying to identify the suspect in a series of bike thefts.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University Police are trying to identify the suspect in a series of bike thefts.

Following four bike thefts on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus on Aug. 30, police connected the suspect to three other bike thefts that happened over the summer - one in May and two in June.

Out of all seven incidents, two bikes were taken from the MCV Campus while the others were stolen from Monroe Park Campus.

Virginia Commonwealth University Police are trying to identify the suspect in a series of bike...
Virginia Commonwealth University Police are trying to identify the suspect in a series of bike thefts.(VCU Police)

Police said all of the bikes were secured with cable locks at the time they were stolen. VCU Police are advising cyclists to use U-locks as thieves can easily use bolt cutters to cut cable locks.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

