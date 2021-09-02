News to Know for Sept. 2: CDC on Labor Day travel; Northeast flooding from Ida; Breezy, cooler temps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you head out the door!

Sunny With Cooler Temperatures

Much cooler and drier weather is finally here and sticks around into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny, low humidity and breezy with cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ida Hits The Northeast

Relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency early Thursday, as the storm carried into New England with threats of more tornadoes.

Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Ida brought flooding and tornadoes to the Northeast Wednesday (WJLA)

The National Weather Service office in New York declared its first-ever set of flash flood emergencies in the region Wednesday night, an alert level that is reserved for “exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon.”

New York City put in place a travel ban until 5 a.m. ET Thursday for all non-emergency vehicles.

Cats & Dogs From Louisiana

More than a dozen pets in need of homes after Hurricane Ida tore through the gulf are getting a second chance in Richmond.

These rescues came from Louisiana shelters with the help and funding from organizations there to get them out before the storms hit and to free up space.

Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry says 140 pets made the multi-state trek to wind up in Virginia to be relocated to shelters with space. In total, the Richmond SPCA took in six dogs and 14 cats - some shy, others hungry, but all in a much safer place.

Depending on their condition, Kingry says these pets could be ready for adoption in as early as one to two weeks.

CDC’s Caution For Labor Day Travel

This Labor Day weekend, the message from federal health officials is clear as the United States now averages more than 160,000 new COVID cases a day.

“First and foremost, if you were unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even if you are vaccinated, the CDC says you should wear masks and take COVID risks into consideration before leaving home.

Moderna Booster Shot

Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”.

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Students Who Don’t Meet Vaccine Requirements

VCU is preparing to get tough on students who returned to campus unvaccinated, despite a new requirement that students have to be vaccinated.

The school says about 750 students have yet to report that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID.

About 300 of those students are taking courses remotely, so they won’t have a need to report to campus.

As for the rest, VCU leaders said Wednesday that they continue to reach out to those who are not in compliance and will consider withdrawing students who don’t meet the new requirement.

Mental Health Hospital Visitor Restrictions

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in visitation policies for all 12 mental health facilities across Virginia.

Starting on Sept. 3, all facilities will move to a restricted visitation policy.

Restricted visitation means that visitors will not be allowed in the facility at all, except for contractors and vendors who are mission-critical to the operations of the facility and lawyers representing a client currently admitted to the facility.

DBHDS says this is vital to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to patients and staff.

Vaccine Clinic In Hopewell

The Hopewell City school district is holding a vaccine clinic for high school students.

The event for high school students will be held on Sept. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopewell High School.

Register for the clinic in advance on the school district’s website, here.

