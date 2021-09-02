Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman

Jennifer Coleman
Jennifer Coleman(Glacier National Park Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOULA, Mont. (WWBT) - Glacier National Park officials are searching for a Richmond woman who was on vacation in the Montana park.

Jennifer Marie Coleman, 34, is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass ib Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

The AWARE Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding missing or endangered people, said Coleman is the daughter of the organization’s treasurer and vice president.

The foundation said she was last heard from via text message on Aug. 30, shortly before noon.

She was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day but never arrived.

According to the foundation, the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check on her campsite and found all of her belongings. Her vehicle was also found in the parking lot of the Highline Trail entrance.

Anyone who may have heard from her is asked to call Glacier National Park Police at (407)-888-7801.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?

Latest News

Henrico School received 40 new buses equipped with climate control.
Henrico schools looking to fill bus driver positions amid shortage
‘It is long overdue:’ Community has mixed reaction to Lee Monument ruling
‘It is long overdue:’ Community has mixed reaction to Lee Monument ruling
Henrico needs 100 school bus drivers; first day of class in Wednesday
Henrico needs 100 school bus drivers; first day of class in Wednesday
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules