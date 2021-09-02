Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that the state can take down an enormous statue of...
The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that the state can take down an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that the state can take down an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

The 1890 monument was once celebrated but is now widely seen as a symbol of white supremacy and Black oppression.

The court’s ruling on Thursday came in two lawsuits filed by private citizens who attempted to block the statue’s removal.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced his plan to take down the statue last June, 10 days after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked widespread protests in cities across the country, including Richmond.

The Department of General Services will begin coordinating with police and contractors ahead of the removal. The statue is set to be removed in a few days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Valentin Rodriguez says he only left his Amazon delivery vehicle unattended for just a few...
Amazon driver forced to pay $170 after vehicle is towed while making delivery
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns

Latest News

Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.4%
Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinics for middle, high school
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in...
DBHDS puts new visitor restrictions in place for state-run mental health hospitals in Virginia