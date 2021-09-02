Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DBHDS puts new visitor restrictions in place for state-run mental health hospitals in Virginia

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in...
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in visitation policies for all 12 mental health facilities across Virginia.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in visitation policies for all 12 mental health facilities across Virginia.

Starting on Sept. 3, all facilities will move to a restricted visitation policy.

The new restrictions apply to the following people:

  • Family
  • Friends
  • Guardians
  • Authorized representatives
  • Legal representatives
  • Members of the general public
  • Regulatory agencies
  • Site inspectors

Restricted visitation means that visitors will not be allowed in the facility at all, except for contractors and vendors who are mission-critical to the operations of the facility and lawyers representing a client currently admitted to the facility.

DBHDS says this is vital to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to patients and staff.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Valentin Rodriguez says he only left his Amazon delivery vehicle unattended for just a few...
Amazon driver forced to pay $170 after vehicle is towed while making delivery
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?

Latest News

Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinics for middle, high school
The Superintendent has a plan to welcome students back in the age of Covid and the highly...
RPS superintendent shares safety protocols ahead of students returning to class next week
These rescues came from Louisiana shelters with of the help and funding organizations there to...
6 dogs, 14 cats in Ida’s path relocated from Louisiana shelters to Richmond SPCA
dog
6 dogs, 14 cats in Ida’s path relocated from Louisiana shelters to Richmond SPCA