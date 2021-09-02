Bon Secours Richmond to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours Richmond announced plans to implement a COVID-19 vaccination for its employees.

Bon Secours plans to implement the requirement for all associates and providers physically based in Richmond to be vaccinated.

The effective date for the requirement has not been determined yet but will likely happen this fall.

“This decision is based on our firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks,” a release said.

The decision to implement the requirement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Bon Secours is committed to helping to improve health and well-being of the communities we serve through the delivery of quality care. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread through our communities, our priority is to protect our associates, providers, patients and their families, loved ones and our community,” a release said.

Bon Secours said the Catholic Health Association, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and the American Nurses Association all support health care workers receiving vaccinations.

