Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Valentin Rodriguez says he only left his Amazon delivery vehicle unattended for just a few...
Amazon driver forced to pay $170 after vehicle is towed while making delivery
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns

Latest News

LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place