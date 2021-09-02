Healthcare Pros
Alzheimer’s Association grant allows UVA professor to take on new sleep study

Alzheimers Grant
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $150,000 worth of funding from the Alzheimer’s Association will go to a UVA professor to work on an Alzheimer’s sleep study.

Dr. Ali Güler, who studies circadian rhythms, was awarded a 2021 Research Grant Award from the Alzheimer’s Association. The goal of the new study is to learn whether strengthening the sleep and wake cycle slows the progression of Alzheimer’s in mice.

“Given that a lot of the Alzheimer’s patients have fragmented sleep issues, we could provide some sort of lifestyle regimens that might help them to manage the this symptom better,” Dr. Güler said.

The study will take about three years to complete.

