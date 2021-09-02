6 dogs, 14 cats in Ida’s path relocated from Louisiana shelters to Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than a dozen pets in need of homes after Hurricane Ida tore through the gulf are getting a second chance in Richmond.

These rescues came from Louisiana shelters with the help and funding from organizations there to get them out before the storms hit and to free up space.

“Our friends at the Bissell Pet Foundation reached out to the Richmond SPCA last week, letting us know that they had efforts underway to bring to safety hundreds of pets that were going to be in the path of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana shelters,” Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry said.

Kingry says 140 pets made the multi-state trek to wind up in Virginia to be relocated to shelters with space.

“Those pets flew aboard a plane, arrived in Manassas earlier today, and the Richmond SPCA and about 13 others met them there,” Kingry said. “They were homeless prior to this transport.”

Kingry said the relocation was necessary so that pets, who would ultimately become displaced during Hurricane Ida, would have a chance to be reunited with their families

In total, the Richmond SPCA took in six dogs and 14 cats - some shy, others hungry, but all in a much safer place.

“Our staff started getting creative with space here at the Richmond SPCA, and we had some isolation space available to be able to take these guys into our care,” Kingry said.

The goal now is to give each animal attention medical attention to make sure they are healthy enough for a permanent home.

“Our medical staff and our animal care technicians will be delivered to them all of the care that they need to ready them for adoption,” Kingry said.

Depending on their condition, Kingry says these pets could be ready for adoption in as early as one to two weeks.

