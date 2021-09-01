Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and Humid today, with scattered strong storms likely this afternoon into the evening. Tornadoes are possible.

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants brings a tornado and heavy rain risk. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening strong storms. Timing: 1-11pm. Stay weather aware. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Not an all day rain but tropical downpours could be strong.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Drier and cooler with some sun in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.