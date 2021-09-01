Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon

Followed by gorgeous weather Thursday into the weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and Humid today, with scattered strong storms likely this afternoon into the evening. Tornadoes are possible.

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants brings a tornado and heavy rain risk. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening strong storms. Timing: 1-11pm. Stay weather aware. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Not an all day rain but tropical downpours could be strong.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Drier and cooler with some sun in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring tornado potential Wednesday
Although there’s spotty cell reception in areas impacted by then Hurricane Ida, Kathryn Bailey...
‘Her guardian angel was working overtime’: Henrico woman’s sister survives Hurricane Ida
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia