Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon
Followed by gorgeous weather Thursday into the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and Humid today, with scattered strong storms likely this afternoon into the evening. Tornadoes are possible.
Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants brings a tornado and heavy rain risk. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening strong storms. Timing: 1-11pm. Stay weather aware. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Not an all day rain but tropical downpours could be strong.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Drier and cooler with some sun in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
