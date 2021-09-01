VSP seeking public’s help with Culpeper arson

CULPEPER, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual who set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper.

At 4:58 a.m. on June 16, 2021, Town of Culpeper Police responded to a report of arson at the 1800 block of Orange Road.

Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw it at a window of the building. VSP says the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

VSP says the suspect is described as an adult male. He was seen wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or reach out by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.

