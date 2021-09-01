Healthcare Pros
Va. National Guard assisting with flooding response in western Virginia

Approximately 10 Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Cedar Bluff-based 1033rd...
Approximately 10 Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Cedar Bluff-based 1033rd Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group with four light/medium tactical trucks staged at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management command post Aug. 31, 2021, in Hurley, Virginia, to support local and state emergency services organizations to provide high water transport capabilities after severe flooding impacted the region. The Soldiers have conducted multiple missions, and they have assisted with transporting food and water as well as helping evacuate 12 adults and two children to safety.(U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy 1033rd Engineer Company)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUCHANAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard has been sent to help state and local emergency responders with a flooding response.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared the State of Emergency. The declaration allows for quicker aid response and mobilization as remnants of Hurricane Ida move into Virginia.

With the rain and potential of flooding expected - along with possible tornado activity - the Virginia National Guard has already mobilized in some areas.

Soldiers were sent to Buchanan County to help with current flooding. Major flooding concerns are along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Additional soldiers were sent to Winchester and Fredericksburg.

