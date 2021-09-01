Va. National Guard assisting with flooding response in western Virginia

BUCHANAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard has been sent to help state and local emergency responders with a flooding response.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared the State of Emergency. The declaration allows for quicker aid response and mobilization as remnants of Hurricane Ida move into Virginia.

With the rain and potential of flooding expected - along with possible tornado activity - the Virginia National Guard has already mobilized in some areas.

Soldiers were sent to Buchanan County to help with current flooding. Major flooding concerns are along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Additional soldiers were sent to Winchester and Fredericksburg.

