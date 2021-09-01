Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two tornadoes touch down near Virginia Tech

Part of a roof of a barn was ripped off from high winds.
Part of a roof of a barn was ripped off from high winds.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece and Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night as the remnants of Ida passed through the region, two tornadoes touched down in Montgomery County near Virginia Tech.

Strong storms prompted several tornado warnings Tuesday night including Montgomery County, where Virginia Tech is located. The National Weather Service spent Wednesday looking at the damage. Survey results show two confirmed EF-1 tornadoes with estimated winds of 90-95 mph. One tornado was confirmed about 4 miles southeast of Radford where a barn was damaged and several trees were uprooted.

The second tornado was confirmed near Merrimac which is between Blacksburg and Christiansburg. Several trees were uprooted and a swing was destroyed as this tornado was briefly on the ground for 0.2 miles.

A storm chaser in the area did spot a tornado Tuesday night while a farmer said he woke up to snapped trees and part of his barn roof missing.

“Just the fence line - electric fence runs under these trees and we keep the cattle out of the woods, and you can just see it tore down a lot of the big, big old trees that have been here for years. It touched down basically right here and it looks like they’ve done a lot of damage to the woods. Thank God, no home damage,” said Tim Simpkins, who rents farm property where the one tornado struck. Simpkins said he is grateful the damage wasn’t worse and plans to start clean up efforts once the wet weather passes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

The Superintendent has a plan to welcome students back in the age of Covid and the highly...
RPS superintendent shares safety protocols ahead of students returning to class next week
Alzheimers Grant
Alzheimer’s Association grant allows UVA professor to take on new sleep study
A new study led by doctors at UVA Children’s Hospital shows there is no clear evidence-based...
Study shows no science-based guidelines for washing newborns, mixed practices
Red Cross Platelet Donation
Man gives his 1,000th platelet donation at American Red Cross