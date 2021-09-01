Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted Tuesday morning while working with Alabama Power.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb, of Kellyton, and Layton River Ellison, of Alexandria.

Both men worked with Pike Electric and were contracted to assist Alabama Power with storm restoration in Adger.

James Banner, a senior vice president with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warnings in effect
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: A few tornadoes, heavy rain possible as we get the remnants of Ida
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or...
Police identify man found shot inside building in Richmond
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum