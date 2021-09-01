Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Central Virginia schools have made decisions to close or change learning plans for Wednesday ahead of potential severe weather brought in by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Hopewell Schools announced that due to the predicted severe thunderstorms and the potential for tornado activity, the division will be closed for all students and employees.

Buckingham, Caroline and Prince Edward county schools will also close for Wednesday.

Stafford County Schools will close its buildings, but teachers will telework from home and students will learn asynchronously.

Brunswick County Public Schools will have an early dismissal, secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students at 1 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

A few other school divisions said they would be monitoring conditions and make any potential decisions at a later time.

Ida is expected to track just north and west of Central Virginia into Wednesday. This positioning will place our area in the right front quadrant of the storm, which is the area in a tropical system most favorable for strong storms and tornadoes.

A running list of closures can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.