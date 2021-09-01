Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather

School closings
School closings(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Central Virginia schools have made decisions to close or change learning plans for Wednesday ahead of potential severe weather brought in by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Hopewell Schools announced that due to the predicted severe thunderstorms and the potential for tornado activity, the division will be closed for all students and employees.

Buckingham, Caroline and Prince Edward county schools will also close for Wednesday.

Stafford County Schools will close its buildings, but teachers will telework from home and students will learn asynchronously.

Brunswick County Public Schools will have an early dismissal, secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students at 1 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

A few other school divisions said they would be monitoring conditions and make any potential decisions at a later time.

Ida is expected to track just north and west of Central Virginia into Wednesday. This positioning will place our area in the right front quadrant of the storm, which is the area in a tropical system most favorable for strong storms and tornadoes.

A running list of closures can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring tornado potential Wednesday
Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring tornado potential Wednesday
Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring tornado potential Wednesday