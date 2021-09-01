RPS to celebrate River City Middle School opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools will be celebrating the opening of River City Middle School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Everyone must wear a mask at all times and follow health and RPS health and safety guidelines.

RPS leaders and members of the school board will be attending. Virginia State University President Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. will be providing remarks.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 1 from 3:30 p.m. at River City Middle School located on 6300 Hull St Road. The ceremony has been moved to the auditorium due to the inclement weather.

