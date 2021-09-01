Healthcare Pros
Rescues, damaged homes amid flooding in western Virginia

Hurley Flooding-VSP
Hurley Flooding-VSP(Virginia State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HURLEY, Va. (AP) — Officials in western Virginia say about 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

News outlets report that the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said crews rescued about 50 people, hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and one person was still unaccounted for Tuesday evening.

Buchanan County School officials say schools in Hurley will be closed for the rest of the week because of the flooding.

The Virginia National Guard has been helping with the flood response.

All-Hazard Incident Management Team heads to Hurley to help with flood rescue efforts

