Police identify man found shot inside building in Richmond

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was found shot inside a building has been identified.

Richmond police were called at 9:05 p.m. on Aug. 30 to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Officers located a man, identified as Clarence Meredith, 54, of Richmond, inside a building with a gunshot wound. Meredith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are being determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

