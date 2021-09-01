Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.

Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is being treated after a tree fell onto an SUV travelling along Route 53 / Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 1.

Albemarle County Police Department says the driver was extricated within 30 minutes and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ACPD is asking drivers to avoid the area of parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road as crews work to clear the rest of the tree from the road.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

09/01/2021 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 8:58 am units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Departments were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Thomas Jefferson Parkway (Route 53), west of Monticello. A tree fell across the roadway and landed on top of the driver/front passenger portion of a passing vehicle. The driver was extricated within 30 minutes and was transported to UVa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas Jefferson Parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road remains closed to traffic until the remains of the tree can be removed. There is no estimated time of re-opening.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in Effect
A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the...
Henrico schools’ raise minimum pay to over $17/hour for bus drivers
Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon
The Virginia Department of Health reported 766,435 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, Aug. 31.
Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.3%
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia