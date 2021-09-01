Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is being treated after a tree fell onto an SUV travelling along Route 53 / Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 1.

Albemarle County Police Department says the driver was extricated within 30 minutes and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ACPD is asking drivers to avoid the area of parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road as crews work to clear the rest of the tree from the road.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

09/01/2021 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 8:58 am units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Departments were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Thomas Jefferson Parkway (Route 53), west of Monticello. A tree fell across the roadway and landed on top of the driver/front passenger portion of a passing vehicle. The driver was extricated within 30 minutes and was transported to UVa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas Jefferson Parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road remains closed to traffic until the remains of the tree can be removed. There is no estimated time of re-opening.

