Man gives his 1,000th platelet donation at American Red Cross

Giving runs in the family
Red Cross Platelet Donation
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving the gift of life, one thousand times over.

Phillip Lucado, whose friends call him Luck, walked into the American Red Cross in downtown Roanoke Wednesday to donate platelets.

This was his 1,000th donation.

He’s been donating for more than 25 years and started because his father donated until he was 80 years old, along with other family members who have given blood over the years.

“You know, even back during World War II, they went from Halifax County to Charlottesville, rode a bus during the war to give whole blood, so it kind of runs in the family,” said Lucado. Lucado has donated in Lynchburg, Blacksburg and Charlottesville, and even when he travels to other parts of the country. He says he’ll continue to donate as long as he can.

“One of the greatest things about helping other people, I have no idea where my donations go, but I actually talk to people who have gotten whole blood and platelets and those people always thank me for doing it,” Lucado said. “It makes me feel good.”

