Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in Effect
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the...
Henrico schools’ raise minimum pay to over $17/hour for bus drivers
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial