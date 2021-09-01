Hopewell Schools offering $4,000 bonus to current, new bus drivers

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is offering a retention bonus to all current and new bus drivers.

HCPS said all current and future bus drivers employed during the 2021-22 school year will get a bonus of up to $4,000 after completing a full year of service.

Drivers that started the year with Hopewell will get the bonus before the next school year begins. Drivers that start during the year will get the bonus after the year mark.

Chesterfield and Richmond schools also recently announced incentives for current and new drivers.

