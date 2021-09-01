‘Her guardian angel was working overtime’: Henrico woman’s sister survives Hurricane Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Imagine having a loved one living in the eye of the storm but not being able to reach them. That was the case for a Henrico woman 16 years ago when Hurricane Katrina struck in New Orleans.

When Hurricane Ida came along, it brought a flood of emotions back again for Kathryn Bailey. She wondered if the same scenario would play out once again. Fortunately, it’s a different story this time. Although there’s spotty cell reception in areas impacted by the hurricane, Bailey was able to make contact with her sister, who chose to stay in New Orleans to ride out the storm.

“Sunday was not a good day at all because I knew she was down there in the middle of a Category 4. Katrina was a 5, and I knew what Katrina did,” Bailey said.

It’s why she is breathing a sigh of relief. She’s been able to reach her sister, Letia, who lives in New Orleans. It’s a stark contrast from when Katrina barreled across the Gulf Coast.

“I didn’t know where she was for a week, whether she was OK. Whether she was...I knew nothing for a week…She took me to what had been her apartment and the whole wall was blown in. She lost an entire wall,” Bailey added.

Her sister evacuated at that time. This time, she didn’t, but much of the city has. Fortunately, Letia survived the storm. She’s currently in the dark and could be that way for weeks.

“I was trying not to text her every hour going, ‘are you still OK? Are you still OK?’…She’s trying to conserve battery. If there’s an emergency, I’ll call her, but other than that, I’m just trying to text her,” Bailey said.

As images of the destruction continue to pour in, the American Red Cross is on the ground offering food and shelter to those who need it.

“We’re there right after the storm takes place,” said volunteer Jody Fridley.

Tuesday, team members manned NBC12′s Call 12 lines, taking donations from the community so they can continue their mission. Some 20 staff and volunteers from Central Virginia are responding to Ida.

The group says no donation is too small.

“Five dollars will pay for things. It pays for some of the materials we use. It pays for blankets. It pays for food,” Fridley said.

As the relief efforts continue, Bailey is just glad her loved one is safe and sound.

“I haven’t laid eyeballs on her yet, but I know she’s OK…I told her her guardian angel was working overtime on Sunday.”

The Red Cross will be back in the NBC12 studios Wednesday evening to take donations from anyone who wants to help.

